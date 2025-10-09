Mutfwang lauds appointment of Amupitan as INEC chairman

Prof. Amupitan

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has congratulated Professor Joash Amupitan (SAN) on his nomination and confirmation by the National Council of State as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Governor Mutfwang described Professor Amupitan as “a towering intellectual, a patriotic Nigerian, and a detribalised leader” whose contributions have greatly advanced good governance and democratic growth across the country.

He said the appointment was a testament to merit, capacity, and dedication to national service.

In a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, the governor commended President Bola Tinubu for finding Professor Amupitan worthy of the crucial national assignment and for recognising the North Central geopolitical zone with the appointment.

Mutfwang expressed confidence that, with divine guidance and the wealth of experience Amupitan brings, he would discharge his duties with integrity and excellence.

Highlighting Amupitan’s academic and professional pedigree, the governor noted that the INEC Chairman-designate — an alumnus of the University of Jos and its current Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration) — is a distinguished scholar, a repository of knowledge, and a moral compass in Nigeria’s public discourse.

He added that Amupitan’s enduring commitment to scholarship, democracy, and the rule of law has left an indelible mark on the nation’s political development.

“Through his pen and podium,” Mutfwang stated, “he has continued to educate generations, shape public policy, and enrich Nigeria’s intellectual landscape.”

The governor urged the Senate to ensure Professor Amupitan’s smooth confirmation so that the nation can fully benefit from his vast experience and expertise in governance and law.