Mutfwang, Jang react as Plateau PDP elects Dabo Chairman

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Plateau State has elected Chief Raymond Dabo as its new State Chairman, alongside 38 other executive members, at a peaceful congress held over the weekend in Jos.

The congress, attended by delegates from the 17 local government areas, was widely described as a unifying moment for the party as it prepares to consolidate its strength ahead of the 2027 general elections. Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were on hand to monitor the exercise.

Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Hon. David Umbugadu, announced that Dabo polled 2,162 votes to emerge winner, while Gyang Tanko scored 2,102 votes as Deputy Chairman. Michael Dachom was elected State Secretary, and Felix Choji emerged as Publicity Secretary.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang, who is also the party’s leader in the state, hailed the congress as a milestone that reflected the PDP’s unity, maturity, and readiness to reclaim political dominance.

“Since I joined the PDP, this is the first state congress we are holding without contest. This shows our commitment to work together as one family,” he said, praising aspirants who stepped down for consensus candidates.

He noted that while zoning disagreements had earlier created tension, their peaceful resolution showed the party’s growing cohesion. “The time for exclusion is over. Our focus now is unity. Plateau is PDP, and PDP is Plateau,” the governor declared.

Mutfwang also dismissed fears over defections, expressing confidence in the PDP’s grassroots support. “Some people may have left, but we are waiting to see whether they will go with the people,” he said.

Former Governor and PDP founding member, Senator Jonah Jang, in a statement by his media aide, Clinton Garuba, congratulated Mutfwang for ensuring a credible and peaceful congress. He commended the outgoing executives and expressed confidence in Dabo’s leadership to advance the ideals of the party in Plateau State.