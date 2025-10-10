Musawa inaugurates working committee to launch Afroliganza

L–R: Hannatu Musa Musawa Esq, Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, and High Chief Layi Labode Aare Baroyin, Founder of the Layi Labode Heritage Foundation, after the Honourable Minister inaugurated the Joint Working Committee for the Confederation of African Fashion, held at the Ministry on October 6, 2025.

By Benjamin Njoku

The Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musawa has inaugurated a working committee to unveil the Confederation of African Fashion (CAF), also known as Afroliganza.

This initiative aims to revolutionize the African fashion industry by creating a unified platform for African countries to develop and implement policies that will propel the continent’s fashion industry to new heights.

The Confederation’s primary objective is to increase Africa’s share of the global fashion market from 1.2% to a significant percentage, boosting the continent’s fashion economy from $30 billion to $500 billion. To achieve this ambitious goal, Nigeria will work closely with other African countries, research institutions, and industry stakeholders to develop and implement effective policies and protocols.

The committee, comprising key stakeholders from the Ministry and the creative sector, will develop and implement policies that will drive the growth of the creative industry, create jobs, and increase the sector’s contribution to the nation’s GDP.

Inaugurating the committee during the week in Abuja, Musawa expressed the ministry’s commitment to ensuring that the committee’s work is inclusive and representative of the diverse interests of the creative sector.

Responding, Dr Lai Labode, project coordinator and founder of Afroliganza stated that the Confederation of African Fashion will propel the continent’s fashion industry to new heights.