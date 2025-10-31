Munich’s Allianz Arena to host 2028 Champions League final

Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena is the sole candidate for the 2028 Champions League final while Wembley and the renovated Camp Nou are both vying for the 2029 final, UEFA said on Friday.

Munich was the only city that stepped forward for the 2028 final after hosting it in 2025 when Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Inter Milan 5-0.

Munich also hosted the elite European club final in 1979, 1993 and 1997 in the Olympic Stadium and 2012 and 2025 at the Allianz Arena.

This season the final is scheduled for the Puskas Arena in Budapest while the Metropolitano in Madrid hosts in 2027.

UEFA will decide between London and Barcelona for the 2029 final in September 2026.