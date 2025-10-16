MRA slams INEC over N1.5bn fee for voters register

…Accuses Commission of Undermining Transparency

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for allegedly frustrating a legitimate Freedom of Information (FOI) request by demanding a fee of over ₦1.5 billion for a copy of the National Register of Voters and the list of polling units across the country.

The organisation described the demand as an attempt to “weaponise cost” and deny public access to vital electoral information.

In a statement, MRA’s Executive Director, Mr. Edetaen Ojo, said the National Register of Voters and the list of polling units are crucial public documents that enable civil society groups, political parties, election observers, and the media to monitor Nigeria’s electoral process effectively.

Ojo argued that by imposing such a prohibitive financial barrier, INEC was deliberately hindering the public’s right to scrutinise its operations, thereby undermining transparency and accountability.

MRA’s reaction followed INEC’s letter dated October 13, 2025, signed by its Secretary, Ms. Rose Oriaran-Anthony, in response to a request by the law firm of V-C Ottackpukpu & Associates on October 8, 2025. In the letter, the Commission demanded ₦1,505,901,750 as the cost of producing the voters’ register and polling unit list.

Describing the charge as “excessive and unlawful,” Ojo said Section 8(1) of the Freedom of Information Act limits applicable fees to the standard cost of duplication or transcription, insisting that the amount demanded by INEC could not represent a lawful duplication fee.

He recalled that under the FOI Implementation Guidelines issued by former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Mohammed Adoke (SAN), duplication fees were capped at ₦10 per page.

According to him, even with 93,469,008 registered voters and 176,846 polling units, the total cost of reproduction could not approach ₦1.5 billion if calculated at the approved rate.

Ojo also referenced the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights’ 2017 Guidelines on Access to Information and Elections in Africa, which require electoral bodies to proactively disclose voters’ rolls and related data. He noted that such records are likely digitised, making reproduction costs minimal.

He warned that INEC’s action, if allowed to stand, could set a dangerous precedent that undermines the Freedom of Information Act, eroding gains made in transparency and open governance.

MRA therefore called on INEC to withdraw the fee demand and release the requested information either free of charge or at a rate consistent with the FOI Act and established implementation guidelines.