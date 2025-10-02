Mr Eff sets sights on the Grammy working with Eric Bellinger, Laolu NYC

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian-born, London-based music producer Femi Olujide popularly known as Mr Eff, is fast emerging as one of the most exciting new names in contemporary music.

Blending his West African roots with the dynamic energy of the UK capital, he has crafted a sound that bridges R&B, soul, and modern production. With this unique sonic identity, Mr Eff is not only making waves across London’s creative scene but also earning recognition on the Grammy radar.

Mr Eff’s credits already include collaborations with Grammy-winning R&B artist Eric Bellinger, known for his work with Chris Brown, Usher, and Justin Bieber. The partnership highlights Mr Eff’s ability to create forward-thinking productions that resonate with both mainstream and underground audiences. His versatility has also extended into the visual arts world through projects with acclaimed Nigerian-American artist Laolu Sebanjo, whose designs have been featured by Beyoncé and Nike.

Blending smooth melodies with intricate beats, Mr Eff’s production style reflects a dedication to both craft and innovation. “For me, music is about creating something timeless that connects with people on a deeper level,” he explains. This ethos has already led to standout projects that balance commercial appeal with artistic depth.

As the music industry continues to embrace genre fluidity and global collaboration, Mr Eff represents a new wave of producers shaping the future sound. With Grammy recognition on the horizon and a growing network of international collaborators, he is positioned not only as a London talent but as a global creative force.

Keep an ear out — Mr Eff is setting the tone for the next chapter in modern production.