Motorists in Benin get free fuel from foundation

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Nicholas Felix, through his non-profit organization, the Dr. Nicholas Felix (DNF) Foundation International, on Monday distributed free fuel to residents of Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State.

The exercise, which took place at the Shafa Petrol Station along Akpakpava Street in Benin City, attracted hundreds of beneficiaries, including dispatch riders, commercial drivers, and tricycle operators.

Speaking with journalists, Dr. Felix said the free fuel distribution, which began in 2014, was part of his personal commitment to giving back to society and had no political undertone.

“We have been doing this for the past two years here in Nigeria. It started in 2014 in the United States before we brought it home. This is about giving renewed hope to the people and letting them know there’s still hope despite the challenges,” he said.

Dr. Felix noted that the initiative was timely, given the economic strain caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

“Fuel is one thing everyone talks about since subsidy removal. So, we decided to come and put smiles on people’s faces. You can see how happy the bike riders and drivers are — that’s what this is all about,” he explained.

Reiterating that the gesture was not politically motivated, he said, “This has nothing to do with campaigns. When it’s time for campaigns, we’ll talk about what Mr. President has done. Right now, we’re simply giving back.”

The philanthropist said the foundation had carried out similar fuel and kerosene distribution exercises across Nigeria, including Ibadan (2018), Benin City (2019), Etsako and Auchi, Niger State, and Abuja (July 2025).

He added that each beneficiary received at least four litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), with some getting more.

Several beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the initiative, describing it as timely and impactful.

Mr. Clement Iwara, a dispatch rider, said, “I would have spent about ₦4,000 to buy four litres today. This gesture has saved me money I can now use for something else.”

Another beneficiary, Mr. Fred Osemwengie, a taxi driver, said the initiative should be emulated by other well-meaning Nigerians.

Others, including Mr. Christopher Okeke and Mr. Maurice Osamudiamen Okojie, also commended the foundation for its generosity and consistency in supporting ordinary citizens.