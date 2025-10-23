Motorcyclist killed in Lagos road crash

By Mathew Johnson

A tragic accident claimed the life of an unidentified motorcyclist on Thursday following a collision involving a Honda Accord and a truck at Ibafon, along the Apapa–Oshodi Expressway, Lagos.

The crash, which occurred around 11:30 a.m., caused panic among motorists and passers-by as the victim’s body was flung across the road.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident happened when a truck, reportedly speeding, was being overtaken by a Honda Accord. The motorcyclist, said to be riding against traffic, rammed into the vehicle head-on.

An eyewitness, identified simply as Tunde, said: “The truck hit the car slightly, causing the driver to lose control. The car then veered off and collided with the okada rider coming from the opposite direction. The impact was fatal — the motorcyclist died instantly.”

The truck driver reportedly fled the scene, abandoning the damaged vehicle and the deceased.

Policemen later arrived, cordoned off the area, and took the Honda driver into custody for questioning, while the victim’s remains were evacuated from the scene.