MotoGP: Marc Marquez undergoes successful shoulder surgery

Marc Marquez has had successful surgery on his right shoulder following the world champion’s crash at the Indonesia MotoGP, his team Ducati said on Monday.

The Spaniard, who secured his seventh top-class title in Japan last month, suffered a fracture and injured ligaments in a crash in Lombok the following week.

“Marc Marquez has undergone a successful operation at the Ruber Internacional Hospital in Madrid, Spain,” said Ducati.

“The same medical team who had examined him seven days earlier found that the coracoid fracture and ligament damage were not showing sufficient signs of stabilisation after a week of being immobilised.

“Given the risk of residual instability, it was decided to go ahead with surgical stabilisation and repair the acromioclavicular ligaments.”

The Italian team added that Marc Marquez “will continue his recovery process, and his progress will determine the timing of his return to racing competition”.

Marquez had originally been ruled out of this month’s Australia and Malaysia MotoGPs, with the Portugal and Valencia races completing the season in November.

The 32-year-old has a long history of injuries, including breaking his right arm at the start of the 2020 season, an injury that almost forced him to retire.

Test rider Michele Pirro will replace Marquez at the Australian MotoGP this weekend.