‘Most vibrant president’s son’, Olajengbesi hails Seyi Tinubu @40

Abuja-based lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has saluted the Chairman of out-of-home advertising company, Loatsad Promomedia, Seyi Tinubu, on the occasion of his 40th birthday.

In a statement on Monday, Olajengbesi of Abuja-based law firm Law Corridor, celebrated Seyi Tinubu for his active engagement in youth development and empowerment across the country.

Olajengbesi identified Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, as a bridge-builder and a role model for youths in entrepreneurship development.

Olajengbesi said, “At 40, Seyi Tinubu continues to show the Nigerian youths that building a thriving business in Nigeria is possible. Building his out-of-home advertising firm Loatsad Promomedia about 10 years ago is testament to his entrepreneurial candor, a shining example for Nigerian youths.

“Politically, Seyi Tinubu has stayed above the noise and focused on assisting his dad in the assignment of national development. Since Nigeria’s return to Fourth Republic, Seyi Tinubu is undoubtedly the most vibrant president’s son that Nigeria produced.

“In philanthropy, Seyi Tinubu’s kind gestures are palpable in education, youth empowerment and agriculture. Of note, he has been diligently generous in the humanitarian space even before his father became Nigeria’s president.”

