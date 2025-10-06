Most herbal remedies in Nigerian market safe, but ineffective – NIMR researchers reveal

By Chioma Obinna &Abdulhameed Oladejo

A six-year research effort by researchers at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, NIMR, on Tuesday revealed that while the majority of herbal products circulating in Nigeria are safe for consumption, their effectiveness in treating diseases remains largely unproven.

Disclosing this during the monthly media briefing by the Centre for Research in Traditional, Complementary and Alternative Medicine at the institute, the Deputy Director of Research in the Department of Biochemistry and Nutrition, Dr. Oluwagbemiga Olanrewaju Aina, emphasised that the absence of verified therapeutic benefit in many herbal preparations poses a major concern for public health.

“All the 46 herbal products evaluated over the last six years were found to be safe in toxicity studies using animal models. However, none of them passed efficacy tests,” Aina stated.

According to him, since 2019, the Centre has conducted extensive acute and sub-acute toxicity studies on herbal products including painkillers, anti-malarials, anti-COVID formulations, and remedies for cancer and arthritis. Products such as Kampe Bitters, Divine Herbal Eye Medicine, and Yusram Colon Cleanser were tested and deemed non-toxic at standard dosages.

Sub-acute studies were also conducted on high-profile products including COVID Organics Herbal Tea from Madagascar and Vernonia Antiviral Herb. These studies confirmed the absence of harmful effects over repeated use in animals.

However, in preclinical and clinical efficacy studies, products like Yoyo Bitters, Timalin, and Jemchi Herbal Remedies failed to demonstrate reliable therapeutic effects against the conditions they claim to treat, such as malaria, prostate cancer, and arthritis.

“Just because a product doesn’t harm you doesn’t mean it works. There is a growing trend of herbalists making unverified claims, and in some cases, adulterating their preparations with conventional drugs,” Aina, who is also an Associate Professor of Pharmacology at Eko University of Medicine and Health Sciences, said.

He noted that the Centre was instrumental during the COVID-19 pandemic, evaluating multiple herbal and pharmaceutical products for safety and efficacy, including Virucidine, Ivermectin, and protein-based immune therapies. Despite widespread public interest, none showed statistically significant clinical benefits over standard treatment in trials conducted by the Centre.

Aina urged herbal manufacturers to go beyond anecdotal claims and subject their products to scientific scrutiny. He called for greater investment in efficacy studies, improved access to laboratory equipment, and the establishment of standardized animal housing for controlled research.

“We advise producers of herbal medicines to identify and isolate active ingredients in their preparations. More importantly, they must demonstrate that these ingredients work—not just that they don’t kill.”

He further cautioned the public against blind trust in herbal remedies, saying, “People need to be mindful of what they consume. A safe drug that doesn’t work is still a public health concern.”

On what the centre has achieved so far, he noted that over the last six years, the Centre has evaluated 46 herbal medicinal products for safety, conducted multiple preclinical and clinical efficacy studies, played a key role in Nigeria’s COVID-19 response, trained over 500 industrial trainees, 150 project students, 50 interns, and 80 PhD students and collaborated with universities in Nigeria and abroad.

He however, noted that challenges remain, including limited funding, inadequate laboratory infrastructure, and the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance, which Aina’s broader research also addresses.

Continuing, he said while traditional medicine remains a vital part of African healthcare culture, there is need for science to validate tradition, not replace it.

“Herbal therapy has its place—but it must be backed by evidence. That is the only way forward.”

Noting that herbal medicine has continued to grow in Nigeria and across Africa, the work of institutions like the Centre was vital in bridging the gap between traditional knowledge and modern science to ensure that the remedies are not only safe but also truly effective.