More Nigerian business, public sector leaders endorse “Leading in a Storm”

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

Momentum continues to build around “Leading in a Storm” as a new wave of prominent Nigerian thought leaders—Prof. Tunji Olaopa, Dr. Toye Sobande, Dr. Ademola Adebise, and Dr. Michael Onuoha—praise the book’s relevance, clarity, and actionable frameworks for navigating complexity in both public and private sectors.

In their remarks, these leaders highlighted the book’s blend of field-tested tools and reflective wisdom, which helps executives, policymakers, and community builders lead with calm focus under pressure:

Prof. Tunji Olaopa, Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Abuja, and author of “Transforming the African Public Service”, “Managing Complex Reforms”, and “The Unending Quest for Reform: An Intellectual Memoir”, observed, “Leadership is contextual, but also universal—especially given the present state of the VUCA world and its polycrises. Leading in a Storm is therefore a defining contribution to developing the crisis leaders the world sorely needs. It is a must-read not only for leaders but also for researchers and learners.”

Dr. Toye Sobande, strategic leadership expert and author of “The Leadership Myth: Why Leadership Principles Do Not Work in Sub-Saharan Africa, commented”, “In Leading in a Storm, Dr. Dakuku Peterside offers invaluable strategies to help leaders navigate chaos and lead effectively in the most challenging circumstances. Drawing on real-world examples across Africa, he emphasizes the importance of context, calmness, and communication. This book is a comprehensive guide for anyone tasked with leadership during turbulent times. Through case studies and practical insights, it outlines how to manage crises, make swift decisions, and steer teams to success. Whether you are a seasoned leader or just starting your journey, Peterside’s approach equips you with the tools to lead with resilience and wisdom when it matters most.”

Dr. Ademola Adebise, former MD/CEO of WEMA Bank and an author , described the book as “a straightforward and actionable handbook that empowers leaders to face uncertainty and disruption with resilience and flexibility.” He praised the book’s focus on decision quality and stakeholder communication, saying, “It shows leaders how to slow down the noise, speed up the right choices, and keep teams aligned when the stakes are highest.”

Chief Dr. Michael Onuoha, Chairman & CEO of Ailes Group and a thought leader , commended Leading in a Storm as “a valuable guide for leaders navigating complex challenges. This work offers insightful strategies for effective leadership amidst turbulence, making it a pertinent read for executives and decision-makers across sectors.” He highlighted the author’s crisis sensemaking approach, noting, “The tools for context scanning, rapid learning loops, and post-crisis renewal are worth their weight in gold for any leader committed to lasting impact.”

“Each new endorsement underscores what readers are discovering: practical guidance matters most when pressure is highest,” said Dr. Dakuku Peterside, the author. “I am grateful to these distinguished leaders for engaging with the work and their commitment to building resilient institutions.”

Leading in a Storm is a pragmatic leadership guide designed for executives, public officials, entrepreneurs, and community leaders operating in high-uncertainty contexts. Through field-tested frameworks and relatable case studies, the book equips leaders to read context clearly, make tough choices, communicate with credibility, and convert crises into opportunities for renewal.