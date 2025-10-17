Moonshot 2025: Company calls for stronger support systems for African SMEs

By Adesina Wahab

GreenBii, Africa’s #1 Business Management Platform for African SMEs has called for greater institutional, technological, and funding support for African SMEs. The call aligns with the key issues raised in this year’s edition of Moonshot by TechCabal, themed “Building Momentum.”

The annual event which spotlight and brings together most of Africa’s brightest minds and brands to chart a course for the future of the continent’s tech ecosystem highlighted some of the growing contemporary trends shaping innovation in Africa, particularly the development of artificial intelligence (AI). The conference offered a key moment for stakeholders, policymakers, investors, and corporates, the opportunity to address the structural challenges that continue to hamper SME growth in Africa, including access to affordable digital tools, funding, and integrated solutions.

Speaking to journalists at the event, GreenBii Co-founder and CEO, Vincent Edigin stated, African SMEs lose nearly $175 million annually due to operational inefficiency and limited access to simple and affordable solutions. These small enterprises, strategically located across every corner in our society are the backbone of our economy, with over 80% of the continent’s workforce depending on them. This is why our overarching focus at GreenBii points to providing smarter, easy-to-use and affordable technologies for African SMEs to scale.

Founded in 2022, GreenBii helps African businesses manage their entire operations, from inventory and invoicing to bookkeeping and POS management, all on a single platform. Through its distinctive business management solution, GreenBii empowers SMEs to streamline processes, improve efficiency, and scale sustainably without the burden of multiple disconnected tools.

Key Challenges Facing African SMEs

Through its direct work with SMEs, GreenBii has observed recurring obstacles:

Fragmented software systems: SMEs often juggle different tools for finance, marketing, and inventory, with little or no integration. This increases operational overhead and risk.

Access to capital and asset financing: Many SMEs can’t afford the upfront costs of both digital software and hardware, which limits digital transformation. GreenBii is helping to bridge this gap, ensuring African SMEs get access to the digital tools or systems they need through flexible payment options.

Trust and visibility: As the marketplace expands, customers demand credibility, professional operations, and reliable digital footprints. Tools that build legitimacy (e.g., proper websites, transparent operations) are increasingly important.

Championing a New Era of SME Empowerment

While the Moonshot by TechCabal conference focused on big-picture innovation across the African tech ecosystem, GreenBii urges policymakers, investors, and the private sector to ensure that innovation reaches the real champions driving national development at the grassroots level. GreenBii emphasizes:

Increase access to digital infrastructure to reduce operational inefficiencies.

Flexible financing frameworks that enable SMEs to adopt essential business management tools and technology without prohibitive costs.

Collaborative partnerships between technology providers, development agencies, and governments to foster digital inclusion.

“Technology is no longer optional for small businesses, it’s a survival tool,” Edigin added. “Every SME should have access to affordable, integrated software that streamlines operations and builds trust in the marketplace.”

GreenBii’s participation at this year’s Moonshot by Techcabal 2025 reflects its ongoing commitment to accelerating Africa’s digital economy by empowering businesses with smarter tools and financing options.