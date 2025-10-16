Moonshot 2025: ‘AI redefining hiring across Africa, not just speeding it up’

By Efosa Taiwo

The CEO of Betrworkr, Lord Malcolm has said that artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming hiring across Africa, not just by speeding up recruitment but by expanding access to global opportunities.

Speaking during the “Hiring in Africa in the Age of GenAI” panel at Moonshot by TechCabal Day 2, Malcolm said AI now enables companies to reach talents beyond local boundaries while allowing job seekers to personalise their career tools.

“AI gives you a platform to engage talents globally so you are not limited to a local area,” he said. “It’s also evolving to the point where you can do personalised tests: a developer in Nairobi can do a global interview in his local dialect.”

He noted that AI tools such as ChatGPT and LinkedIn’s writing assistants are putting personal branding power directly into the hands of individuals.

“AI has opened the gateway where we are our own branding agency,” he said. “A developer can go and tailor a personalised resume with AI, tailored to a specific company and role.”

However, Malcolm cautioned that while AI has created new efficiencies, it also presents ethical challenges.

“I once interviewed a phenomenal software developer… the whole time he had a tablet on top of his screen with ChatGPT on it. Ultimately, it was determined he was cheating,” he said. “The key element is trust but verify.”

The session’s moderator, Goodness “Ada” Armstrong, who is also the founder of StartupHR Africa, advised job seekers to stay visible and proactive despite the competitive landscape.

“If you give me great talent today, I will find them a job today,” she said. “Be visible in your industry, find the right people, and you will get connected to a job.”

Malcolm concluded by urging workers to keep evolving through continuous learning.

“There are so many free resources. Keep learning. Evolve or go extinct. Upskill,” he said.

Jason Njoku: ‘High Data Costs and Poor Monetisation Still Stifle Nollywood’

Founder of Iroko TV, Jason Njoku said Nigeria’s creative industry remains stunted by high data costs and the inability to monetise content effectively.

“People’s ability to pay is a struggle,” he said at the Creative Economy Stage of Moonshot by TechCabal.

“If you look at what works in other parts of the world, they are mostly free services. We have so many creatives, but the big problem remains monetisation.”

Njoku recalled his early days uploading Nollywood films on YouTube and lamented that discoverability and affordability issues still persist.

“Content is such an expensive and high-risk venture,” he said. “There’s so much content out there today, but the real challenge is discoverability.”

He also pointed to waning investment from global platforms. “Netflix has reduced their activities here,”

Njoku said. “We need to own our distribution channels. We keep pouring money into content creation

while doing nothing about monetisation.”

Laju Iren: ‘Creativity Alone Won’t Build a Career — Understand the Economics’

Filmmaker and author Laju Iren has urged creatives to learn the business side of filmmaking, saying storytelling must go hand in hand with sustainability.

“You can’t conquer any industry without understanding it,” she said at Moonshot by TechCabal. “Storytelling is about changing hearts, but if we need to do this, we must figure out the profit aspect.”

Iren said many underestimate film production costs and stressed the need for collaboration.

“People know how impactful film is, but they don’t know how expensive it is,” she noted. “You can have ten story ideas but only enough money for two. To overcome this, we need collaborations.”

She revealed that her team found success through a subscription-based virtual cinema model. “We decided to do a virtual cinema… we paid for a month, and we made the entire budget of the team from that,” she explained.

Her advice to upcoming filmmakers: “If you ever want to do virtual cinema, be intentional about pre-orders and ensure your film can’t be pirated. Make payment seamless.”

CBN Clarifies Open Banking Hasn’t Gone Live Yet

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says open banking has not gone live yet, despite earlier expectations of an August 2025 rollout.

“Open banking hasn’t gone live yet,” said Chai Gang, Deputy Director at the CBN’s Payments Systems Policy Department. “We’ve put together a governance structure and are building a standardised API template. It will happen soon.”

Gang said the bank is finalising the framework to ensure data protection and customer consent. “We are building an automated process to ensure customers know what data is used, for how long, and can revoke permission anytime,” he said.

He added that accountability will be enforced once the system launches. “Liability lies with whoever loses the data,” Gang noted.

On digital assets, Gang confirmed the apex bank is studying innovations like stablecoins. “The CBN is looking at these innovations [virtual assets],” he said. “We are not unaware that virtual assets, especially stablecoins, are being used in the country.”

Profit and Purpose Can Coexist for African Creators — Adaora Lumina

Content creators can achieve both profit and purpose in their work, according to Adaora Lumina, Co-founder of Crea8torium, who spoke at the Creative Economy Stage of Moonshot by TechCabal.

“Profit and purpose can exist together for content creators,” Lumina said, encouraging creatives to embrace financial growth without compromising their values.

“Don’t let fear stop you. The money is in circulation — we just need to get into those rooms where the money is. Anyone who knows me knows I have always preached about purpose and profit.”

Vanguard News