Money should move like music, says Peruzzi as he joins Platnova

In a move that blends culture, creativity, and technology, global fintech platform Platnova has unveiled Nigerian Afro-fusion star Peruzzi as its new Brand Ambassador, marking a major milestone in the company’s mission to champion borderless finance.

The announcement, made in Lagos on Friday, underscores Platnova’s vision to make financial transactions as free and borderless as music itself enabling users to send, spend, and earn money seamlessly across the world.

Peruzzi, whose artistry has captivated audiences beyond Africa, is set to serve not only as the face of the brand but also as a creative partner in Platnova’s ongoing drive to connect with digital-first audiences. His influence will extend across campaigns designed to promote the company’s innovative offerings such as USD accounts, multi-currency wallets, and virtual cards.

Speaking during the unveiling, Peruzzi expressed excitement about the collaboration, aligning it with his global outlook and the brand’s values. “Music travels without a passport and connects people no matter where they are,” he said. “That’s exactly what Platnova is doing for money. I’m proud to partner with a brand that helps Nigerians and global users move funds seamlessly and live without limits. We are opening more doors for people to live globally with financial confidence.”

The partnership, according to Platnova, represents more than just a celebrity endorsement. It’s a cultural statement that reflects how technology and art can unite to drive progress.

Platnova’s Chief Executive Officer, Benjamin Oyemonlan, described the collaboration as a perfect blend of innovation and expression. “We’re thrilled to welcome Peruzzi into the Platnova family. His passion for creative expression and influence in Africa mirrors our drive to build a financial platform that’s expressive, borderless, and deeply human. This partnership is a celebration of innovation meeting culture,” he said.

The ambassador campaign will see Peruzzi headline a series of digital activations, exclusive brand events, and global influencer partnerships. Platnova users can also expect referral drops, giveaways, and new campaigns centered on the theme of living without financial borders.

Founded with a mission to empower global citizens, Platnova offers users the ability to open USD accounts, manage multi-currency wallets, send and receive funds internationally, access USD virtual cards, and save in global currencies all from one app.

Through this new collaboration, Platnova and Peruzzi are set to amplify a shared message: that just like music, money should move freely without borders, barriers, or limits.