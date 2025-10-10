Money Laundering: Court adjourns ex-Gov Bello’s trial to Nov 12

Yahaya Bello

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Maitama, on Thursday, adjourned further hearing in the ¦ 110 billion money laundering case against former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, to November 12, 2025.

The adjournment followed the testimony of the sixth prosecution witness, Ms. Victoria Oluwafemi, a Compliance Officer with Polaris Bank, who told the court that as of November 2021, the Kogi State Government House Account had a credit balance of ¦ 450 million, with multiple withdrawals of ¦ 10 million each made by different persons.

Under cross-examination by Bello’s lawyer, J.B. Daudu (SAN), the witness admitted she was neither the account officer nor the relationship manager for the accounts in question and could not explain the transactions. She also confirmed that the name of Bello’s co-defendant, Abdulsalam Hudu, did not appear in the bank documents.

Bello’s legal team objected to the EFCC’s attempt to tender a 218-page statement of account belonging to Alusha Services through another subpoenaed witness, Msheila Arhyel B, arguing that the document did not meet the admissibility requirements of the Evidence Act. However, Justice Maryann Anenih overruled the objection and admitted the document as Exhibit P1.The witness further testified that several ¦ 10 million withdrawals were made from the account and confirmed other transactions totaling ¦ 707 million and multiple dollar transfers.

, including $2,500 and $5,000 payments to certain individuals.

Justice Anenih adjourned the case for continued cross-examination of the sixth witness.

Bello, who governed Kogi State from 2016 to 2024, is standing trial alongside Umar Shuaibu Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu on a 16-count charge bordering on conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, and money laundering.

The EFCC alleged that the defendants diverted state funds to acquire high-value properties in Abuja and Dubai, worth billions of naira.

The former governor was previously remanded in Kuje Prison before being granted bail in the sum of ¦ 500 million with three sureties in like sum.

