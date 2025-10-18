By Juliet Umeh

Afro-fusion superstar Modola set the second night of Felabration 2025 ablaze with an electrifying set at Ikeja’s New Afrika Shrine.

The 25th-year installment of the annual festival, carrying the theme “Shakara,” continues to storm a week of performances, debates, art exhibits, and cultural exposition honoring the heritage of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Modola’s act was one of the top performances of the evening, holding a massive crowd of fans in excess of 3,000 audience members and industry professionals. Accompanied by a live band, she performed an impressive set that showcased her range, stage presence, and fusion of ancient rhythms and contemporary Afrobeat. Her performance featured fan favorites including “No Stress” and “Talk.”

Some of the other performers that took to the stage that night included Femi Kuti, Made Kuti, Reminisce​, Bright Chimezie, Terry Apala, Kashcoming, Berri Tiga, and Centinno, all of whom contributed to the energy that has defined this year’s festival.

This marks Modola’s first-ever appearance at Felabration, which she described backstage as “an honor and a homecoming to the roots of African sound.” Her being included among the 2025 lineup attests to her increasing recognition in the Nigerian and pan-African music circles, following a breakout year topped by the release of her widely acclaimed EP New Light.

Felabration 2025, hosted by the Fela Kuti Estate and curator Yeni Kuti, takes place from October 13 to 19 at the New Afrika Shrine and Freedom Park with daily performances, exhibitions of art, and the popular Afrobics dance competition.