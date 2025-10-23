MLCSN inducts 37 Uniosun graduates, seeks end to Japa

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria, MLSCN, inducted 37 pioneer graduates of Osun State University, UNIOSUN, into the profession.

They were inducted at the College of Health Sciences, Isale Osun, Osogbo on Thursday as the graduands were urged to uphold integrity, accuracy and empathy while discharging their duties as laboratory scientists.

Speaking after the induction, the acting Registrar, MLSCN, Dr Donald Ofili, said the council is to ensure standard knowledge and skills before license, warning that it was no longer business as usual as the council is responsible for decision that has to do with the lives of citizens.

He declared that MLSCN will no longer induct the products of any institution whose accreditation has elapsed.

“If we admit the wrong set into a profession that involves life and death decisions, we are vicariously liable for the choices made by them, he said”

Ofili admonished institutions to ensure that their processes, equipment, infrastructure and manpower are not only adequate, but also meet the approved standard even when they are not facing an imminent scrutiny.

“I urge you to join hands with MLSCN to make the desired impact by focusing on transformative change that works for all patients, and guarantees them improved diagnostic outcomes. Let us commit ourselves to doing things differently in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“Although you may be tempted by the get-rich-quick syndrome, or the search for greener pastures overseas, remember the health sector needs your expertise to meet the yearnings of your fellow citizens”, he added.

Meanwhile, Uniosun’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Clement Adebooye, disclosed that the school started its Laboratory Science department five years ago to contribute meaningfully to the advancement of healthcare delivery in Nigeria and beyond

Adegbooye, represented by Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic, Professor Kehinde Adetunji said “Just last September, the Department presented 37 pioneer students for the final professional examination conducted by the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) and all 37 of them passed. That is a 100% success rate, a remarkable achievement.

“This outstanding performance speaks volume about the quality of teaching, mentorship, and dedication that our staff (academic and non-academic) have demonstrated, as well as the determination and discipline of our students.”

Also, the Head of Department of Medical Laboratory Science, Dr Yekeen Kosamat, disclosed that 64 students started the programme but 37 of them scaled through the academic and professional training.

He said “For this first set of graduands, we produced 2 First Class Honors degree, 29 Second Class Upper Honors Degree and 6-Second Class Lower Honors Degree.”