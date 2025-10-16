Ministerial appointment: Enugu North seeks inclusion after 26 years

By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu — The people of Enugu North Senatorial Zone, popularly known as Nsukka Zone, have appealed to President Bola Tinubu to ensure equitable representation in federal appointments, noting that the area has not produced a minister in 26 years.

The appeal was made by a group within the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the banner of Enugu North APC Frontiers, following the recent resignation of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology.

In a letter addressed to the President and signed by Barr. Ejikeme Ugwu, National Convener, and Sydney Eze, National Secretary, the group called for fairness and inclusivity in future appointments from Enugu State.

According to the group, since the return of democracy in 1999, Enugu West and Enugu East Senatorial Zones have produced several ministers, while Enugu North has yet to be represented at that level.

“Our intention is to draw the attention of His Excellency to the long-standing appeal of the people of Enugu North Senatorial Zone, which accounts for more than half of the state’s population, over the non-appointment of any of our indigenes into the Federal Executive Council since 1999,” the statement read.

The group’s data indicated that Enugu West had produced four ministers and Enugu East three, while Enugu North had none. It also noted that the zone had fewer executive appointments and chairperson positions in comparison to the other zones.

“In the interest of equity and justice, we humbly appeal for inclusiveness, so that Enugu North will also have the opportunity to serve in the Federal Executive Council and other leadership positions at the federal level,” the letter stated.

The group emphasized that Enugu North is endowed with skilled professionals and technocrats who can contribute meaningfully to national development and the implementation of the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We are confident that our people, known for hard work, integrity, and dedication, will discharge any responsibility entrusted to them with excellence,” it added.

They commended the President’s leadership style and expressed optimism that his administration would uphold fairness and inclusivity in all appointments.

“Our people have remained patient and law-abiding despite years of underrepresentation. We trust that under your administration, this long-standing gap will be addressed,” the group noted.

The Enugu North APC Frontiers pledged continued loyalty to the President and the ruling party, assuring that the zone would remain steadfast in its support for the federal government.

“We remain committed to the success of your administration and assure you of our continued support as you work to deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda,” the statement concluded.