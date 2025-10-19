Minister Umahi addresses concerns over Ondo/Ore Road construction

Dave Umahi

By Victor Otigbu

The Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, has addressed concerns raised by Dr. Akinola Awodeyi-Akinsehinwa, a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, regarding the quality of wire mesh used in the ongoing construction of the Ondo/Ore Road.

Dr. Awodeyi-Akinsehinwa had reached out to the minister following public concerns about the mesh wire being used on the project.

In his response, Minister Umahi explained that the wire mesh applied on the outer shoulders of the road conforms to global construction standards, noting that the design adheres to international best practices.

He stated that while the main carriageway requires heavy reinforcement due to high flexural stress from continuous traffic, the outer shoulders experience minimal load and therefore utilize lighter wire mesh.

The Ondo/Ore Road project, spanning 86.43 kilometres from Ore to Akure, is designed to last over 50 years and employs Continuous Reinforced Concrete Pavement (CRCP) technology.

According to the minister, the road features a 7.3-metre main carriageway and 2.75-metre shoulders on each side.

Minister Umahi commended Dr. Awodeyi-Akinsehinwa for his inquiry, describing him as “a responsible partner in progress.”

He further assured Nigerians that the structural integrity of the road remains intact and that construction is being carried out in line with global engineering standards.

The minister’s clarification has brought relief to citizens and stakeholders in Ondo State, who have been eagerly awaiting the project’s completion.

With his assurance, expectations remain high that the Ondo/Ore Road will meet all required standards and serve the people of Ondo State for decades to come.