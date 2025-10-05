Minister orders Research Institutes to back brain cancer drug discovery

Minister of State for Health, Dr Iziaq Salako

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, has directed key federal health research institutions to allocate resources toward supporting a groundbreaking study on a potential cure for brain cancer.

Institutions affected by the directive include the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), and the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT).

The minister’s directive follows the discovery of a promising molecule believed to be effective against several cancers, particularly glioblastoma multiforme, the most aggressive form of brain cancer.

Speaking during a virtual meeting with the heads of the research agencies and the Centre for Advanced Medical Research and Training (CAMRET) of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Dr. Salako described the development as a potential game changer in Nigeria’s healthcare innovation drive.

“The phytomedicine sector must be prioritized in unlocking Nigeria’s healthcare value chain. A committee has already been established to bring together investors, research institutions, and stakeholders to accelerate development in the pharmaceutical sector,” Dr. Salako stated.

He urged the CAMRET team to submit a detailed proposal to the Ministry for further action, assuring them of the federal government’s full support.

Presenting the findings, Dr. Amina Yusuf Jega, who led the CAMRET research team, revealed that the active compound was extracted from a plant indigenous to North-Western Nigeria.

“The extract was found to eliminate brain cancer cell lines within 48 hours at a specific dosage,” she said, adding that ongoing studies are showing positive results against other cancers, including breast, liver, colon, cervical, leukaemia, and lung cancers.

The Director-General of NICRAT, Prof. Usman Malami Aliyu, commended the Minister’s quick intervention, pledging full institutional support.

NIPRD Director-General, Dr. Obi Adigwe, disclosed that the Minister had approved the inclusion of a CAMRET representative in an upcoming federal delegation to China for specialized training in 2026, as well as participation in a Stanford University boot camp on translational research slated for February 2026.

On his part, NIMR Director-General, Prof. John Obafunwa, expressed readiness to collaborate, particularly in conducting clinical trials to test the extract’s potential in human subjects.

The discovery, widely hailed as a milestone in Nigeria’s biomedical research landscape, underscores the potential of locally sourced natural compounds in addressing global health challenges. With strong inter-agency collaboration and government backing, experts believe Nigeria could soon pioneer a homegrown breakthrough in brain cancer treatment.