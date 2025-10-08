Minister, ICPC, others champion youth mental health

….. emphasise urgent need to prioritise mental health of young Nigerians

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, alongside the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu, and the Acting Executive Chairman of the FCT Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), Dr Alhassan Sule, have emphasised the urgent need to prioritise the mental health and well-being of young people in Nigeria.

They made this known at the 7th Annual International Mental Health Conference organised by Secure D Future International Initiative (SDF) in Abuja, with the theme “Reimagining Youth Mental Health in a Digital World: Identity, Overload, and Connection.”

Speaking at the event, Minister Olawande said the health of young people is an indispensable asset for national development.

“When we say the youth are the leaders of tomorrow, they must first be healthy—physically and mentally—to gain the skills and knowledge needed to lead,” he said.

The minister highlighted the ministry’s new Youth Health Program, which now includes a dedicated Department for Youth Health, Mental, and Social Affairs—a first in Nigeria’s history.

He praised SDF’s consistent advocacy and the launch of its new Mind Doc App, designed to offer mental health support within and outside Nigeria.

In her remarks, the Founder and Executive Director of SDF, Dr Sa’adatu Adamu, described the app’s launch as “a major milestone in the mission to secure the mental future of young Nigerians.” She expressed gratitude to partners and stakeholders for their unwavering support in the organisation’s journey.

“We are trying to understand what the youth are thinking, where they are, and the basic things that they can sum up to and save mental health. So today, I want to say thank you to the team for putting together

“Our goal is to reimagine how we can better support young people, to help them find balance, build resilience and create meaningful connections in this fast-changing digital era. We are honoured to host the seventh annual Mental Health Conference in partnership with Please,” she said.

Also speaking, ICPC Chairman Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu commended SDF for addressing root causes of mental health challenges through advocacy, counselling, and capacity-building. He reaffirmed the ICPC’s commitment to youth engagement, noting several initiatives, including the Students Anti-Corruption Clubs in schools and the EPIC Sport Podcast on social media.

“The youth are instrumental to change in any society. We must equip them with values of integrity, transparency, and accountability,” he said.

Delivering his goodwill message, Dr Alhassan Sule, Acting Executive Chairman of FCT-UBEB, underscored the connection between education and mental health.

“We must nurture the whole child—academically, emotionally, and socially. Quality education must include mental health education, counselling, and supportive learning environments,” he said.

He called for the integration of mental health education into school curricula to build resilience and prepare learners to thrive in an ever-changing digital world.

The conference brought together mental health advocates, policymakers, educators, and young leaders committed to creating a healthier, more resilient generation.

