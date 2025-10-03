Mining: African First Ladies back $150m WIM-Africa action plan

By Gabriel Ewepu

In a quest to ensure inclusion in Africa’s mining sector, African First Ladies have thrown weight behind Women in Mining Africa, WIM-Africa, $150 million Action Plan (2026–2030).

The endorsement was done during a continental webinar, where the First Lady of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Mariem Mint Dah, maintained that women remain critical and valued to drive Africa’s mining as a major workforce and enablers of rural wealth creation and sustenance of community livelihoods.

Dah also decried the continued marginalisation and oppression they are subjected to in the mineral value chain.

In a keynote technical address delivered by the Executive Director and Coordinator, WiM Africa, Dr Comfort Asokoro-Ogaji, explained that the five-year strategy aims to mainstream women in Africa’s mining industry and being on the decision table as well.

“Africa holds nearly a third of the world’s mineral wealth, yet women, who are at the forefront in their communities, still play second fiddle. This agenda is to change that narrative”, Asokoro-Ogaji added.

Meanwhile, the Action Plan will be driven by a seven-point agenda – Women-led mineral value addition, Women-only mining zones and cooperatives, Environmental, Social and Governance, ESG, and climate resilience and Legal support.

She (Asokoro-Ogaji) explained that the implementation will follow a phased roadmap; Year 1: Establishment of 30+ national chapters and foundational structures; Year 2: Programme consolidation and legal engagement; Year 3: Research, cooperatives and regional development; Year 4: Laboratory leadership and youth empowerment and Year 5: Evaluation, sustainability and transition.

Meanwhile, WIM-Africa unveiled its flagship programme, which will deliver multi-mineral beneficiation laboratories, leadership and technical training, climate action projects, and value-addition facilities linked to the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA.

She added that specific beneficiation hubs have been mapped across Africa, including a lithium and gemstone centre in Nasarawa State, Nigeria, gold and diamond initiatives in Sierra Leone, diamond and gemstone projects in Botswana, gold in Tanzania, cobalt and copper in the Democratic Republic of Congo, phosphate in Morocco, and gold and manganese in Ghana.

She also disclosed that the $150 million initiative would not be solely donor-funded but would run on a blended financing framework, combining public-private partnerships, development finance, and donor contributions.

Meanwhile, in a remark, the President, African Business Council and the Founder and Chair of African Congress for Women Entrepreneurs, Dr Amany Asfour,

called for women’s empowerment in order to add value to solid minerals before exporting them, particularly gemstones.

“It time to change the narrative by allowing people to come to us to seek finished products. The minerals is our own and we can dictate about it”, Asfour stated.

Vanguard News