Millions expected Saturday at anti-Trump demos across US

From New York to San Francisco, millions of Americans are expected to hit the streets to voice their anger over President Donald Trump’s policies at nationwide “No Kings” protests.

The last day of rallies by the “No Kings” movement — which unites some 300 organizations — drew massive crowds on June 14, as Trump staged a military parade in Washington on his birthday.

It was the biggest day of demonstrations since the Republican billionaire returned to the White House in January to begin his second term as president.

Four months later, organizers have planned more than 2,600 demonstrations coast to coast, with millions of people expected to participate again, a movement spokesperson said.

Deirdre Schifeling, chief political and advocacy officer for the American Civil Liberties Union, told reporters Thursday that protesters wanted to convey that “we are a country of equals.”

“We are a country of laws that apply to everyone, of due process and of democracy. We will not be silenced,” she said.

Leah Greenberg, the co-founder of the Indivisible Project, slammed the Trump administration for sending the US National Guard into cities, cracking down on undocumented migrants and prosecuting political opponents.

“It is the classic authoritarian playbook, threaten, smear and lie, scare people into submission. But we will not be intimidated. We will not be cowed,” Greenberg said.

Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, called it an “obligation to fight for the people in America.”

She said protesters were committed to making sure that “this is a country where we see a democracy going forward, not backward.”

Beyond New York and San Francisco, protests are scheduled in major cities like Washington, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta and New Orleans, as well as in smaller towns across the country.

The “No Kings” movement is even organizing events in Canada, with rallies planned in Toronto, Vancouver and the capital Ottawa.