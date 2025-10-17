Miller Dantawaye takes over as 34th FCT Commissioner of Police

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has announced the assumption of duty by its new Commissioner of Police, CP Miller Dantawaye, who becomes the 34th Commissioner of Police in the Command as of Friday, October 17, 2025.

CP Dantawaye, who previously served as the Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, takes over from CP Ajao Saks Adewale, who has been redeployed for another strategic assignment by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

According to the FCT Police Command spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, CP Dantawaye Miller is a seasoned police officer with over two decades of distinguished service.

Born on October 15, 1971, into the family of the late DCP Gajere Dantawaye, he hails from Afogo in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He began his primary education at St. Williams Primary School, Ilorin, Kwara State, and later attended Nuhu Primary School, Kankiya, Katsina State. He proceeded to Government College, Katsina, and Federal Government College, Enugu, where he obtained his Senior School Certificate in 1989.

He holds a Diploma in Business Administration from Kaduna State Polytechnic, Zaria; a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in International Studies from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; and a Master’s degree in International Studies from the University of Ilorin, Kwara State.

CP Dantawaye was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (Course 20) in May 2000. After completing his training and passing-out parade in 2001, he was posted to the Bayelsa State Police Command in January 2002 to begin his policing career.

Over the years, he has held several strategic and command positions across the country, including:

Divisional Crime Officer, ‘A’ Division, Yenagoa

Acting Aide-de-Camp to the then Governor of Bayelsa State

Escort Commander to the then Vice President

Chief Security Officer, Ministry of Petroleum

Commanding Officer, MOPOL 24 – Presidential Villa

Escort Commander to the then President of Nigeria

He also served as Assistant Commissioner of Police (Operations), FCT Police Command; Area Commander, Karewa (Adamawa State); Assistant Commissioner of Police (CID), Oyo State Command; Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Yobe and Edo State Commands; and later as Commissioner of Police (Information Technology), Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Before his current posting, he was the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command.

A consummate professional, CP Dantawaye has attended several local and international courses, including:

Combat Operations and Counter-Terrorism Course, Gwoza, Maiduguri

Leadership Training, Shere Hills, Jos

VVIP Protection Course, Ginegal, Israel

Strategic Leadership and Command Course, Police Staff College, Jos

He is an Associate Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and an active member of Rotary International, highly regarded among Rotarians across the country.

CP Dantawaye Miller is passionate about policing, innovation, and community safety. He enjoys reading, music, driving, and travelling. A devout Christian, he is happily married and blessed with children.

Upon assuming office as the 34th Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Miller pledged to strengthen existing security frameworks, enhance community-police partnerships, and ensure the safety and security of all residents of the Federal Capital Territory.

He called on residents to continue to support the police in their collective effort to maintain peace and security across the FCT.