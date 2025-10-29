Militia, armed herders unleash fresh terror on Benue communities

By Peter Duru

Makurdi— Renewed insecurity has engulfed parts of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, following allegations linking a local militia led by one Oraernyi, popularly known as “Heavy,” and armed herders to series of recent attacks and destruction of farmlands in Mbajir community.

Residents said the situation worsened on Sunday when large portions of farmlands in Tse Akoso were set ablaze and vandalised by the armed men, forcing villagers to flee their homes.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, alleged that the crisis was being fuelled by a community leader (name withheld), who reportedly threatened that anyone caught speaking about the activities of the armed herders in the area would face dire consequences, including death.

“The threats are aimed at silencing victims and concealing the role of local collaborators in the escalating violence,” he said.

He further claimed that the militia group led by “Heavy” often worked alongside armed herders during attacks on villages such as Tse Akoso and Danzulu, creating the impression that the assaults were solely carried out by the herders.

According to him, “Two armed herders identified as Bado and Musa, who participated in previous attacks, are being protected and moved around by the militia. They now operate from a new hideout between Tse Dunchi and Abony, along the Ukum boundary, an area deserted by residents after earlier violence.”

He warned that the development could permanently displace villagers from their ancestral homes, as the attackers continued to destroy yam and cassava farms across Mbajir.

“We are appealing to traditional rulers, the local government chairmen of Ukum and Katsina-Ala, and the Benue State government to take urgent action before more lives are lost,” he said.

The residents also called for the immediate withdrawal of armed herders from their communities to prevent further attacks.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Udeme Edet, for comment were unsuccessful at press time.