Migrant deported to France returns to UK on small boat

A migrant who was removed from the UK to France under a returns deal has been detained after re-entering Britain on a small boat, a government source confirmed Wednesday.

The Guardian newspaper first reported that the man returned to the UK as he said he did not feel “safe” in France and claimed to be a victim of modern slavery at the hands of human smugglers.

Migrants have been deported from the UK to France since September under a “one-in, one-out” deal, which allows London to send back small boat arrivals to France if they are deemed ineligible for asylum.

This includes those who arrive at British shores after passing through a “safe country”, including France. In exchange, Paris can send to Britain an equal number of migrants who are likely to have their asylum claim granted by UK authorities.

The man’s return comes as British media reported that the number of migrants arriving in the UK on small boats this year has surpassed the total number of English Channel crossings in 2024.

Both headlines will prove a headache for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has vowed to cut down migration numbers under pressure from the insurgent hard-right Reform UK party.

The man who returned to the UK is an Iranian national who was removed to France on September 19, in the fledgling days of the scheme, according to the BBC.

“We will not accept any abuse of our borders, and we will do everything in our power to remove those without the legal right to be here,” a spokesperson from the interior ministry said.

“Individuals who are returned under the (agreement) and subsequently attempt to re-enter the UK illegally will be removed.”

The UK government said 16 irregular migrants were sent to France this week under the deal, bringing the total number of returns over two months to 42.