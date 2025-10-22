MFBank deepens support for SMEs, expands access to fast credit

By Ephraim Oseji

Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to improving access to credit for entrepreneurs and small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria, as part of efforts to strengthen financial inclusion and stimulate economic growth.

The bank, which has built a reputation for providing fast and reliable loans to both public and private sector workers, said it is focusing on addressing one of the biggest challenges facing small businesses—limited access to timely funding.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Mutual Trust MFBank, Mr. Josh Oyebisi, said the institution’s sustained growth is anchored on a credit delivery model that prioritises speed, transparency, and customer trust.

“We’ve built a system that prioritises our customers’ time and trust. Our loan process is simple, fast, and designed to eliminate the usual bottlenecks,” Oyebisi stated. “In business, timing is everything, and that’s one area where Mutual Trust truly stands out.”

He explained that the bank’s lending framework is tailored to empower individuals and enterprises to seize opportunities and expand operations without being hindered by bureaucratic delays.

Also speaking, the Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Mr. Bukoye Ayoola, said the bank’s engagement with clients goes beyond loan disbursement.

“We work closely with customers to ensure that funding aligns with their business goals,” Ayoola noted. “We’ve supported retailers expanding into new locations, tech start-ups launching platforms, and manufacturers increasing production. Our flexible repayment structures are tailored to customers’ cash flow, ensuring that financing supports growth without becoming a burden.”

The bank also offers a range of savings and current account products for individuals and corporate bodies, alongside investment options such as long-term deposits with competitive interest rates.

Oyebisi reiterated that the bank remains focused on leveraging technology and customer-centric innovation to make credit access faster and more inclusive.

Mutual Trust MFBank is one of Nigeria’s largest microfinance banks, with a growing footprint across the country. It continues to position itself as a key player in driving grassroots economic empowerment through accessible, technology-driven financial services.