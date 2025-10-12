Mental health experts raise alarm over substance abuse among Lagos youths

Experts in mental health have raised alarm over the rising rate of drug abuse among youths in Lagos State, saying it is one of the causes of the increasing cases of mental illness across the state.

The experts spoke as the First Lady of Lagos State, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, urged residents to pay attention to their mental health, warning that neglecting it could affect their daily lives.

They spoke at the World Mental Health Day themed: ‘Mental Health in Humanitarian Emergencies,’ organised by Orunsii Welfare Foundation, in partnership with Office of the First Lady, held in Ikorodu.

Speaking at the event, Consultant Mental Health Physician at the Ikorodu General Hospital, Dr Adesoji Olabanji, fingered anxiety and depression since the COVID pandemic as factors partly responsible for the abuse, saying parents and government should partner to remedy the situation.

Olabanji said: “Those who commenced the use of these substances started off by self-medicating. Because this phenomenon has become a big business, we see a skyrocketing number of cases (drugs). To curb this, parents need to do their job, which is educating children about how to ensure they never start the use of drugs or even get addicted. If a person doesn’t take their first substance until the age of 16, it actually improves the outcome.

“As a people, we have to do better with how we see addicts. The reason is that addiction is a medical problem that should be treated medically, not with other complex methods. Government needs to reduce the industry (those fuelling drug use). On our part as a people, we need to provide government with information to be able to do that.”

Also speaking, Head of Special Projects & Mental Health at the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr Tolu Ajomale, said to ensure better mental health among residents, there was a need to understand themselves, while exercising and resting.

Ajomale said: “Headaches, backpains are some symptoms. To protect your mental health, know yourself, exercise and rest. If you don’t rest, you will rest. As humans, it is essential that you protect, promote and restore your mental health.”

Meanwhile, Mrs Sanwo-Olu said: “People going through mental health issues should socialise. Community needs to support mental well-being. Doctors cannot do it alone; individuals cannot do it alone and religious leaders cannot do it alone. To ensure a well mental health status, the community needs to be involved. Mental health is a vital component of the overall well-being, yet awareness remains relatively low.”

On his part, Programme Coordinator for the Orunsii Welcare Foundation, Dr Olumide Sojinrin, said: “We are trying to create awareness about mental health, while creating avenue for people with mental health illnesses to get healthcare.

“Our choice of Ikorodu is because it is one of the fastest growing local government areas in the state. It is second to Alimosho. In determining our choice, we looked at the family, the community and religious leaders to bring them to a programme like this to ensure there is a wider coverage.”