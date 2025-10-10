Mental health day: Changed Foundation emphasises struggles of 40 million Nigerians

As the world marks World Mental Health Day on October 10, the Changed Foundation seeks urgent attention to the plight of millions of Nigerians suffering in silence due to stigma, poor funding, and a lack of professional care.

The UK-based non-profit enjoined the federal, state and local governments, civil society, communities, and other stakeholders to treat mental wellness and physical health the same way.

According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 40 million Nigerians—a staggering 20% of the population—live with a mental health disorder.

However, nearly 80% of those cannot access proper care, a crisis worsened by the fact that Nigeria has one of the world’s lowest ratios of mental health professionals. Only about 350 psychiatrists serve over 200 million people.

Changed Foundation founder, Scholastica Onumonu, said: “Mental health is treatable and nothing to be ashamed of. Unfortunately, cultural misconceptions and stigma often compel sufferers to seek traditional or spiritual healing instead of medical care.”

To mark the 2025 Mental Health Day, the NGO launched “Mind Matters Nigeria,” a campaign to raise awareness, promote early help-seeking, and enhance community efforts through policy roundtables, personal storytelling, and educational materials.

“Mental health doesn’t discriminate; it can affect anyone,” Onumonu noted. “But help is available, recovery is possible, and no one needs to suffer in silence. Every Nigerian deserves the right to be heard, treated, and supported.”

“Seeking help early saves lives, reduces suffering, and strengthens communities. Together, we can end stigma, assist one another, and build healthier, more resilient societies,” the humanitarian added.

Onumonu urged the government to implement the National Mental Health Act (2021/2023), expand mental health services to primary health centres, encourage professionals with incentives, conduct awareness campaigns, as well as workplace and school programs.

On the humanitarian situation in Plateau State, she described the cycle of violence as “one of Nigeria’s most enduring ethno-religious and communal crises. Any genuine attempt at reconciliation must be anchored on fairness and truth.”