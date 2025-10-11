Mental health crisis: Lagos, Lions Club expand treatment access, tackle stigma

Mental health

By Henry Obetta

The Lagos State Government on. Friday reaffirmed its commitment to expanding access to mental health services and reducing stigma around mental illness, as stakeholders converged on the Ikeja Lions Club Health Awareness Programme to mark the 2025 World Mental Health Day.

Speaking on behalf of the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, the Coordinator for Mental Health and Development (Lagos MIND), Mr. Joshua Natus, said the state has made significant progress in integrating mental health care into the primary healthcare system to ensure that residents receive timely and affordable support.

“Mental health is not just about being mad; it goes beyond that. Depression is now one of the leading causes of illness, especially among our young people. We must change the narrative and ensure that those struggling in silence have access to care and support.”

He explained that Lagos has implemented the Mental Health Integration into Primary Health Care (METRIC) initiative, which enables residents to be screened for psychological conditions during routine visits to primary health centres (PHCs).

“Many people visit PHCs with symptoms like headache or fatigue, not realizing the underlying issue may be depression or anxiety. By integrating mental health into PHCs, we make early intervention possible before it becomes severe,” he said.

Natus also highlighted the Lagos Lifeline, a 24-hour tele-behavioural helpline that provides confidential counselling and therapy through trained professionals.

“The Lagos Lifeline runs round the clock to provide immediate help and emotional support to anyone in distress,” he noted.

According to him, mental health units are now operational in several general hospitals across the state — including Isolo, Mushin, Gbagada, and LASUTH — to make care more accessible and reduce stigma.

He added that the LASWELL Centre, located at Veronica General Hospital, Alausa, provides mental wellness support for Lagos State employees.

“Lagos is currently constructing a major mental health institution — the largest in West Africa — which will serve as a centre for treatment, research, and rehabilitation,” Natus disclosed.

“This project will further help destigmatize mental illness and promote understanding that mental health affects everyone.”

Emphasizing that mental health exists on a continuum, he noted that everyone experiences emotional highs and lows that affect daily functioning.

“There are days you wake up and don’t feel like doing anything, or days you feel restless without knowing why — that’s also part of mental health. We all exist on a spectrum, either in a good or bad mental space,” he said.

In her remarks, the Medical Officer of Health, Ikeja Local Government, Dr. Folashade Tawa, stressed the need for sustained advocacy to make mental health a regular part of public health discourse.

“Mental health has gone beyond people walking naked on the streets. Many are silently battling depression or anxiety but are afraid to speak up for fear of being judged,” she said. “We must intensify advocacy, mobilize communities, and ensure that everyone has access to prompt and affordable care.”

Also speaking, the Multiple Council Chairperson of Lions Clubs International, Lion Jide Bello, called for stronger collaboration among government, NGOs, and professional bodies to address Nigeria’s growing mental health burden.

“About 20 percent of Nigerians — roughly 40 million people — are affected by mental illness. We must assure them that they are not alone and form a community around them built on empathy and hope,” Bello said.

The event, organized by the Ikeja Lions Club, featured free mental health screening and counselling sessions, as part of efforts to promote inclusion and awareness in line with this year’s World Mental Health Day theme: “Mental Health is a Universal Human Right.”