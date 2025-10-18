Mental health concerns everyone — Dr. Paul Agboola

By Ebunoluwa Sessou & Cynthia Alo

The Medical Director, National Psychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, Dr. Paul Agboola, has reiterated that mental health is a universal concern that affects everyone directly or indirectly, calling for more compassion, awareness, and policy action to reduce suicide and improve mental wellbeing across Nigeria.

Delivering a goodwill message at the Vanguard Mental Health Summit 3.0, organised by Vanguard Media Limited, Agboola, represented by Dr. Majekodunmi Olayinka, commended the organisers for sustaining national discourse around suicide prevention and substance abuse.

He conveyed greetings from the management, staff, and patients of the hospital, describing the event as a timely reminder that mental health is not an isolated medical issue but a shared social responsibility.

“Our hospital is no doubt the foremost psychiatric hospital in the country and beyond. The programme of today is very significant, it concerns everyone.

Mental health affects all of us, whether through family members, friends, or colleagues who are living with mental illness,” he said.

Agboola emphasised that mental health is part of the human condition, noting that no one is completely immune to emotional or psychological distress.

“If I have a relative who suffers from mental illness and you say you do not, we all still originate from the same source — from Adam and Eve. So if I have a family history of mental illness, then you also have it, either directly or indirectly. It concerns us all,” he added.

He decried the growing trend of suicide in Nigeria, lamenting that the value of human life appears to be diminishing globally. He said suicide is often an outcome of overwhelming life circumstances that many people silently endure.

“When someone decides to take their own life, it shows that the situation they found themselves in has become unbearable. It’s a deeply human crisis that confronts many of us at one point or another,” he noted.

Agboola further stated that suicide remains largely underreported in Nigeria, especially due to stigma and cultural taboos surrounding mental health discussions.

“Suicide is far more common than the figures suggest. It happens everywhere in our communities, workplaces, and even within institutions such as hospitals and correctional facilities,” he revealed.

He also drew attention to the high incidence of suicide and untreated mental disorders within Nigerian prisons, noting that many inmates who commit offenses often do so as a result of underlying mental health conditions.

“Studies have shown that the most common cause of stress in prisons is suicide. Many inmates are mentally disordered and do not receive the required care. Some became ill due to incarceration itself,” he said.

Agboola commended the National Mental Health Act of 2021, which seeks to protect the rights of people living with mental illness and provide care for mentally disordered offenders, but lamented that its implementation remains slow.

“The Act is a step in the right direction, but its execution is still minimal. Until it is fully implemented, many who need care will continue to languish without help,” he warned.

He urged the government, stakeholders, and the public to intensify efforts in creating safe spaces, strengthening mental health systems, and prioritizing care for vulnerable groups, including those in correctional facilities.

“We must all work together to make sure that mental healthcare is accessible, stigma-free, and compassionate. Suicide is preventable when we act early and care deeply,” he concluded.