Mental Health concerns everyone — Dr. Paul Agboola

By Ebunoluwa Sessou & Cynthia Alo

The Medical Director of the National Psychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, Dr. Paul Agboola, has emphasized that mental health is a shared human concern that affects everyone directly or indirectly. He called for increased compassion, awareness, and effective policy implementation to reduce suicide rates and improve mental wellbeing across Nigeria.

Delivering a goodwill message at the Vanguard Mental Health Summit 3.0, organised by Vanguard Media Limited, Dr. Agboola — represented by Dr. Majekodunmi Olayinka — commended the organisers for sustaining national dialogue on suicide prevention and substance abuse.

He conveyed greetings from the management, staff, and patients of the hospital, describing the event as a reminder that mental health is not just a medical matter but a collective social responsibility.

“Mental health affects all of us — through family members, friends, or colleagues living with mental illness,” he said.

Dr. Agboola noted that emotional and psychological distress are part of the human experience, and no one is entirely immune. He urged Nigerians to show empathy and understanding toward those experiencing mental health challenges.

Addressing the increasing rate of suicide in Nigeria, he expressed concern over what he described as a decline in the value placed on human life, stressing that suicide often results from overwhelming personal struggles.

“When someone takes their own life, it often reflects unbearable pain. It’s a deeply human crisis that calls for compassion and timely support,” he added.

He further noted that suicide remains underreported in Nigeria due to stigma and cultural taboos surrounding discussions on mental illness, urging more open and supportive dialogue at all levels of society.

Dr. Agboola also drew attention to mental health issues within correctional facilities, explaining that many inmates live with untreated mental conditions that worsen during incarceration.

“Studies have shown that stress and suicide are prevalent in prisons. Many inmates require mental health care, and some develop disorders while serving their sentences,” he said.

He commended the National Mental Health Act of 2021 for its provisions to protect the rights of people living with mental illness and promote access to care, but noted that implementation has been slow.

“The Act is a step in the right direction, but its execution must be strengthened to ensure that those in need receive adequate care,” he stated.

Dr. Agboola urged government agencies, civil society, and the public to collaborate in strengthening mental health systems, creating supportive environments, and prioritizing care for vulnerable groups.

“We must work together to make mental healthcare accessible, stigma-free, and compassionate. Suicide is preventable when we act early and care deeply,” he concluded.