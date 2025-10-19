Menopause: MTN, NGO urge women to speak out as myths persist

By Henry Obetta

It was a day of fitness, awareness, and solidarity as MTN Nigeria and the Menopause Support Initiative (MSI), a non-governmental organisation promoting understanding of menopause, held the third edition of its menopause awareness campaign in Lagos.

The event, sponsored by MTN to commemorate the 2025 World Menopause Month, featured a health walk, fitness dance, free medical checks, exhibitions, and the distribution of educational materials to participants.

Founder of the organisation, Mrs. Mosunmola Dosumu, said she was inspired to establish MSI after a difficult personal experience with menopause that left her confused and struggling to understand what was happening to her body.

“I started this movement some years ago when my body began to change at 42. I used to believe menopause started around 50 or 51 until God used my sons to tell me I needed help,” she recalled.

“I experienced insomnia, depression, and brain fog. It got so bad that I couldn’t finish my Master’s degree. I even lost my five pharmacy branches because I couldn’t manage them anymore. Eventually, I discovered I was going through menopause. From helping one woman to two, the number kept growing. Today, we have over 8,000 members on WhatsApp and have reached more than 300,000 women.”

Dosumu said the group’s mission is to ensure that no woman suffers in silence again.

“We’ve taken this campaign beyond Lagos to other states. We just concluded the Abuja edition, and it was mind-blowing. We’re heading to Oyo and Port Harcourt next. Our target this month is to reach at least 5,000 women. We want every Nigerian woman to know she’s not alone. There’s a community that understands and can walk with her through this journey.”

President of Agile Marketing and Communications and Chairman of the Lagos event, Mr. Rufai Ladipo, commended MSI for bridging the gap between menopause and ignorance.

“The annual menopause walk and associated activities across major Nigerian cities are laudable. Menopause is not an end but an evolution — a passage into another season of strength, grace, and wisdom,” Ladipo said.

“For many women, this phase has been surrounded by confusion and silence. That silence must end. No woman should walk this journey feeling unseen or misunderstood. It is time to replace fear with knowledge, shame with support, and loneliness with community.”

He added that supporting MSI was part of his organisation’s corporate social responsibility.

“At Agile Communications, we believe that supporting women’s health and well-being is vital to building stronger families, workplaces, and communities. Men must also be part of this conversation. When men understand and empathise, homes become more peaceful, and societies thrive.”

In her address, MTN Nigeria’s Medical Consultant, Dr. Idorenyin Oladiran, described menopause as a life-changing stage that every woman must face, stressing the importance of open conversations and collective support.

“For too long, menopause has been treated like a secret. Today, we are breaking that silence. Women must speak openly, support one another, and understand that it’s a natural process, not a disease,” she said.

Oladiran added that MTN would continue to support MSI as part of its commitment to women’s health and gender inclusion.

“With initiatives like this, we are helping women within and outside our organisation understand menopause better and embrace it with confidence,” she said.