Meet US-based Dr Sulaiman who took paycut, returned to Nigeria to perform free brain surgeries

Dr. Olawale Sulaiman, a Nigerian-born neurosurgeon based in the United States, has become an inspiring symbol of selfless service and patriotism.

Despite holding one of the most prestigious medical positions in the U.S., he chose to take a pay cut to return regularly to Nigeria, his country of birth, where he performs free brain and spinal surgeries for underprivileged patients.

At 49, Dr. Sulaiman serves as a professor of neurosurgery and spinal surgery, and chairman of the neurosurgery department and back and spine center at the Ochsner Neuroscience Institute in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Yet, every month, he spends up to 12 days in Nigeria, providing critical healthcare services: often at no cost.

Born on Lagos Island into a large polygamous family, Sulaiman’s early life was marked by poverty and struggle.

“I am one of 10 children born into a polygamous family. My siblings and I shared one room where we often found ourselves sleeping on a mat on the floor,” he told CNN.

Unable to afford university tuition, his life changed at 19 when he received a Nigerian government scholarship through the Bureau for External Aid to study medicine in Bulgaria.

The opportunity, he said, “opened many doors,” fueling his desire to give back through healthcare. “Africans who have had the privilege of getting outstanding training and education abroad must mobilize their network of influence to transform our continent,” he said.

Nigeria’s health system continues to struggle with a shortage of medical professionals, according to the Global Health Workforce Alliance: a challenge Sulaiman hopes to address through his expertise and commitment.

“My wife and I agreed that giving back was the only option for our family. We’ve never looked back,” he said.

In 2010, Sulaiman and his wife, nurse Patricia Sulaiman, founded RNZ Global, a healthcare development company that provides neurosurgical and spinal procedures as well as first aid and CPR training in both Nigeria and the U.S.

The couple also established the RNZ Foundation in 2019, a not-for-profit arm offering free neurological treatment and surgeries to underprivileged Nigerians.

To pursue his humanitarian mission, Dr. Sulaiman negotiated a 25% pay cut with his American employer in exchange for longer holidays to travel to Nigeria.

Through RNZ Global, he and his team have treated over 500 patients and provided preventive medical care to more than 5,000 people across both countries.

His impact extends beyond surgeries. In collaboration with fellow neurosurgeon Dr. Yusuf Salman and faith-based group MPAC, Sulaiman led free spinal surgeries for disadvantaged Nigerians in Kwara State in 2013.

“He came with implants and equipment from the U.S. so we could operate for free on people with spine-related problems,” Dr. Salman recalled. “Over the years, I’ve learned a lot about minimally invasive spine surgery from working closely with him.”

One of his patients, Philomena Arah, described his work as “life-changing.” After over 15 years of debilitating back pain, she underwent a laminectomy performed by Dr. Sulaiman’s team in Lagos.

“Walking was unbearable. The pain stopped me from socializing or exercising,” she said. “The surgery gave me my life back, and at a much lower cost than in the U.S.”

RNZ Global’s patient care coordinator, Blessing Holison, said the foundation focuses on helping those who cannot afford the high costs of specialized care. “We offer free services and surgery for those that are less privileged,” she said.

Looking ahead, Dr. Sulaiman hopes to establish at least four neuroscience centers across Nigeria to strengthen the nation’s healthcare infrastructure. His philosophy is simple yet profound.

“Happiness doesn’t come from what you get, but from what you give. There is always room to give — you don’t need to be a millionaire to give.”

