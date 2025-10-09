Meet our demands to avert industrial crisis in Nigerian universities, SSANU, NASU FUO tell FG

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The Joint Action Committee, JAC, of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, and the Non Academic Staff Union of Universities, NASU, Federal University Otuoke, FUO, branches, have warned the federal government to meet the demands of the unions to avert industrial crisis in the university system

Members of the two unions gave the warning yesterday when they joined their counterparts nationwide to embark on a peaceful protest to draw the federal government attention to series of unfulfilled promises and unmet demands by the federal government.

The contentious issues are the alleged unjust disbursement of N50 billion Earned Allowances; delay in renegotiation of the 2009 FGN and NASU/SSANU Agreements; non-payment of outstanding two months salaries; non-payment of arrears of 25 percent and 35 percent salary arrears, and non-payment of third-party deductions of the two months salaries (May and June, 2022), among others

The unions who marched round the university campuses singing solidarity songs and enforcing compliance, also display placards with various inscriptions, such as , “SSANU, NAS demand fair treat from FG,” “Pay us third party deductions,” “2009 Renegotiation Agreement should be revisited,” ” We need N40bn Earned Allowance, ” “Pay us our 25%, 30% salary arrears,” “No more empty promises,” etc.

Addressing newsmen after the protest, the Branch Chairman of SSANU and JAC Chairman, Federal University Otuoke, Comrade Oye Ake, said overtime the two unions have been short changed by the federal government, stressing that the protest is an avenue to register the complaints on all that have been done to JAC.

Comrade Oke who was flanked by the FUO NASU branch Chairman, Comrade Johnie Godwin, Secretary SSANU FUO branch, Comrade Akpama Lawrence, said: “Today we are protesting the lopsided distribution of the N50bn Earned Allowance, recalled that early this year N50bn was sent to all staff of the federal universities but unfortunately what was given to the non teaching unions out of this N50bn was just N10bn and N40 bn was given to ASUU. That is unfair and unjust, so we are demanding the balance of our N40bn to the non teaching unions of federal universities.

“Second is the renegotiation of our allowances and salaries. In SSANU and NASU we negotiate our allowances and the last time this was done was in 2009, ever since we have been pushing for the renogotiation and it has been from one promise to another, committee upon committees have been set up but nothing has been done so far.

“Next is withheld salaries, in 2022 the unions went on strike for failure of the federal government to meet our agreement with them. Before we called off the strike, the promised that no member of our union will be victimized and after we called off the strike our salaries were withheld and as we speak, they are owing us two months of our salaries.

“They just gave us an increment of 25% and we accepted it, but there is a big gap and arrears of one year and till this moment, that particular arrears have not been paid.

“We are using this opportunity to tell the federal government to release that money. We are hungry, some of our members have taken loans in expectations of these monies. We cannot wait no more, they should release the money so we can cushion the effect of this bad economy.

“We are using this peaceful protest to call on the federal government to release that money with immediate effect or we will shut down the entire system.”

Also speaking, the FUO NASU branch Chairman, Comrade Johnne Godwin, said the unions will continue to push and demand for their entitlement until they are met. “This protest is to show our displeasure towards the government for not listening to the plight and complaints of JAC..We are standing together in solidarity, since this is the language the federal government understands, we are not going to back down, we will stand until they listen and our requests are met,” he said .