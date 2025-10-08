Meaku, Fliptyce aim for Grammy gold with ‘High Vibration’

Grammy-nominated artiste, Meaku, and producer, Fliptyce, have teamed up once again to deliver ‘High Vibration’, a 12-track project already earning global attention and Grammy buzz.

The breakout single, ‘Back To Sender’, has made its way onto the 2026 Grammy ballot in the categories of Best African Music Performance and Best Global Music Performance. The full album will also contend in the Best Global Album category, signaling a landmark moment for both artistes and afrobeats.

Blending afrobeat, RnB, and Meaku’s signature Hybrid Vibe sound, the album brings together heavyweight collaborations. Standout features include Yemi Alade on ‘Gimme Some More (Club Mix)’, vocalist Amanda Holley, rapper Mega Ran, and fast-rising talent, Naika Oko.

Speaking on the project, Fliptyce said, “This is an album born from pure love and intentionality. It is a breath of fresh air for afrobeats. It feels like the missing piece in the puzzle.”

Released under ML1 Records via Too Lost distribution, the album has already surpassed 50,000 Spotify streams, underscoring its growing international reception.