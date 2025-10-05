MC RHELAX honoured as honourary citizen of Georgia, USA

By Ayo Onikoyi

In a landmark recognition of his outstanding impact in the world of entertainment, media, and youth empowerment, celebrated Nigerian media personality and global event host, Dr. Fakorede Adetola, popularly known as MC RHELAX, has been conferred with the prestigious title of Honorary Citizen of the State of Georgia, USA by the Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger.

The honorary citizenship is one of the highest symbolic recognitions bestowed by the State of Georgia, reserved for individuals whose work and influence extend beyond borders, inspiring excellence, leadership, and service to humanity. For MC RHELAX, this honor is more than a personal milestone—it is a global testament to his years of resilience, professionalism, and dedication to raising the bar in the events and entertainment industry.

MC RHELAX, widely celebrated as “The Energy King,” is no stranger to accolades. With over 15 years of an illustrious career as a Master of Ceremonies, TV host, On-Air Personality, and author, he has hosted some of the most prestigious events across Nigeria, Africa, the UK, Ireland, Dubai, and beyond, attended Events and conferences in the USA . His dynamic style, unshakable confidence, and unmatched ability to connect with diverse audiences have made him a household name and a global representative of Nigerian creativity.

Beyond his electrifying performances on stage, MC RHELAX is deeply committed to inspiring young leaders, addressing geographical inequalities, and motivating the next generation to rise above limitations. His consistent school outreaches, motivational content, and Nigeria’s first-ever Wedding Compere Masterclass all reflect his passion for empowerment and positive impact.

Speaking about this historic recognition, MC RHELAX described it as “a dream come true, a reminder that no matter where you start, the world will celebrate you if you keep shining your light.”

This new honor joins his growing list of global recognitions, including his award from the Mayor of Brampton, Canada, his honorary doctorate in Broadcast Media, his Peace Ambassador recognition from the Ecolerite Institute for Peace Advancement, and numerous industry accolades.

The conferment of Honorary Citizenship of Georgia firmly places MC RHELAX on the map as a global cultural ambassador, a shining example of how consistency, excellence, and service can earn one a place of honor in the world.

As he continues to break boundaries, this achievement is not only a personal victory but also a powerful reminder to dreamers across Africa and beyond—that with passion, resilience, and faith, the world will recognize your light.