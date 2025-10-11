Mbah’s imminent defection to APC pivotal for Southeast — Caretaker Chairman Nwoye

…lifts suspension of Ken Nnamani, Sullivan Chime, Onyeama, others

By Chinedu Adonu

The newly inaugurated Chairman of the Enugu State All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee, Dr. Ben Nwoye, has described the anticipated defection of Governor Peter Mbah from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC as a pivotal political moment for the Southeast, saying it would “change the Igbo story” within Nigeria’s ruling party.

Speaking with journalists at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, on Saturday, shortly after arriving from Abuja, Nwoye revealed that the entire political structure of Enugu State would officially join the APC on Tuesday, October 14.

He described the planned mass defection as a “historic alignment between transformation and renewed hope” for the region.

According to Nwoye, Mbah’s move into the APC would end Enugu’s decade-long opposition status and usher in a new era of political inclusion and national relevance for the Southeast.

“For the past 10 years, Enugu State has remained in opposition. But all that ends on Tuesday when Governor Peter Mbah declares for the APC — and he is not coming alone,” Nwoye said.

He disclosed that the defection would include the governor, his appointees, 260 councillors, state lawmakers, National Assembly members, and the entire state executive council.

“Where Enugu goes, the Southeast goes. This marks the beginning of the Southeast’s political reawakening and full integration into national politics,” he added.

Nwoye, who was sworn in on Friday at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja, commended Governor Mbah’s performance in the last two years, describing him as a “beacon of innovation and transformational leadership.”

“Before now, the Southeast had been sidelined from the main protocols of governance. But with Mbah’s entry into the APC, the Igbo story will change for the better. Peter Mbah is not joining the APC for himself but for his people,” he said.

Highlighting Mbah’s achievements, Nwoye stated that Enugu State had become a model of innovation and efficiency.

“We are no longer talking about just paving roads. We are talking about disruptive innovation, coding initiatives, and modern governance systems all achieved within two years. If he could do that as an opposition governor, imagine what he can achieve as a progressive,” Nwoye noted.

He expressed optimism that the political realignment would attract more federal appointments and projects to Enugu State and the Southeast.

“The synergy between Mbah’s Transformation Agenda and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Vision will accelerate development and economic growth across the Southeast.

“When we say Enugu needs to be connected to the centre, this is what it truly means,” he added.

Nwoye also announced the nullification of the purported suspension of several top APC leaders in the state, including former Senate President Ken Nnamani, former Governor Sullivan Chime, former Speaker and current Caretaker Committee Secretary, Barr. Eugene Odoh, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and former Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, among others.

He declared that all such suspensions, whether communicated through letters, audio recordings, or radio announcements by the Ugo Agballah-led executive were “null and void.”