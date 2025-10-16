Mbah: Enugu South group dumps PDP, aligns with APC

Gov Mbah

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Political realignments intensified in Enugu on Wednesday as the Enugu South Advocates, one of the largest political pressure groups in the state, announced their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) alongside Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah.

The move marks a major shift for a state long considered a PDP stronghold and could reshape alliances ahead of future contests.

Briefing journalists after the defection, the leader of the group, Hon. Uche Kelvin Edeh, said the decision followed ‘deep reflection’ on the state’s political direction and the need to align with the federal government to enhance development prospects.

“With formidable infrastructure and people-oriented policies, there is no doubt Enugu State is on the path of progress,” Hon. Edeh said.

He explained that the group’s defection was driven by what he described as ‘visible changes’ in governance and a belief that closer cooperation with the centre would strengthen Enugu’s access to national opportunities.

“Governor Mbah has proven himself to be a leader worthy of commendation, with his administration’s focus on infrastructure development and people-centric policies yielding positive results,” he added.

Hon. Edeh noted that the administration’s emphasis on technology and youth empowerment aligns with current economic realities.

“Governor Mbah’s commitment to empowering young people with tech skills reflects modern reality, where technology drives the economy,” he stated.

The defection signals a growing willingness among influential figures and community groups to reposition ahead of the next electoral cycle. For many, it also raises questions about how Enugu’s political balance may evolve as the APC consolidates its presence in the South-East.