Mbah: Enugu cabinet members join APC, as Sunday Udeh-Okoye resigns from PDP

ENUGU — Ahead of Governor Peter Mbah’s anticipated formal defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, all members of his cabinet have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the ruling party.

Their defection comes just as Sunday Udeh-Okoye, a former National Youth Leader of the PDP and one-time contender for the party’s National Secretary position, also resigned from the party, citing loss of moral direction and ideological decay.

Governor Mbah’s Senior Media Aide, Dan Nwomeh, confirmed the mass defection in a video posted on his social media handles on Monday. In the video, several government officials were seen openly declaring their allegiance to the APC, chanting praises for President Bola Tinubu and affirming their commitment to the new party.

“Enugu State Cabinet Members join the APC with full chest along with Governor PN Mbah,” Nwomeh stated.

The officials, including commissioners and top aides, could be heard in the video declaring, “We are now in APC; tomorrow is here; it is APC all the way; it is Jagaban all the way; from top to bottom.”

The collective defection marks a significant political shift in Enugu State, which has been a PDP stronghold since 1999.

Meanwhile, Sunday Udeh-Okoye formally announced his resignation from the PDP in a letter dated October 13, addressed to the party chairman in his Agbogugu Ward, Awgu Local Government Area.

In the letter, Udeh-Okoye lamented that the PDP had strayed from the ideals of its founding fathers, stating that the party had “lost its moral compass and ideological direction.”

“The decision to quit the party did not come lightly,” he wrote. “The PDP was an integral part of my political journey, offering me opportunities to contest and serve in various offices. For these privileges, I remain profoundly grateful.”

“However, I can no longer, in good conscience, remain within a system that has strayed so far from its original purpose. I am compelled to part ways with the PDP as I embark on a progressive journey dedicated to restoring the values of democracy, accountability, and service to the people,” the letter added.

Udeh-Okoye, who served in the Enugu State House of Assembly from 2011 to 2017 and as PDP National Youth Leader between 2017 and 2021, was a central figure in the party’s internal crisis following his contest with Senator Samuel Anyanwu for the National Secretary position — a dispute that deepened divisions within the PDP.

With Governor Mbah’s imminent defection and the mass movement of his cabinet, political observers say the development could alter the balance of power in Enugu politics and further weaken the PDP’s grip on the state.