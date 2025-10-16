Mbah, Diri’s defections wrapped in selfishness, betrayal, says ADC

ADC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi

African Democratic Congress (ADC) says it is not bothered about the defections of the Governors of Enugu and Bayelsa states, Peter Mbah and Duoye Diri, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said that 2027 would be between Nigerians and the governors ‘who deserted them politically’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Mbah formally joined APC on Tuesday, Diri, alongside members of the state House of Assembly and members of the State Executive Council announced their resignation from PDP on Wednesday.

Abdullahi, however, stated that their defections confirmed the fears by the opposition that Nigeria was heading towards becoming one-party state.

He attributed the defections of the two governors to the ruling party to pursuit of their respective personal ambitions.

The party’s spokesman, while maintaining that it was not bothered about what it called ‘political treachery’, said that 2027 would be between the citizens and the party to which the governors now belonged.

He urged the opposition governors to rise boldly, deliver fresh ideas and lead citizens out of ‘national despair’, stressing that this was what Nigerians expected from them.

According to Abdullahi, rather than defending the people, they surrendered.

“Their decision to defect is a betrayal, joining those they once opposed, leaving citizens in disbelief.

“They abandoned citizens not for principle or progress, but for selfish gain and convenience.

“As the ruling party celebrates these defections, ADC and opposition coalition celebrate a clearer divide between patriots seeking change and opportunists,” he said. (NAN)