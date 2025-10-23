Mayor of Dagenham, Nigerian changemaker partner to champion education for Pakistani girls

In a moving celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child 2025, the Mayor of Barking and Dagenham, Princess Bright, delivered a heartfelt keynote that captivated a diverse audience at the fundraising event for Pakistani girls’ education, held at the Army Reserved Centre in Romford.

The event, convened by British-Nigerian family lawyer and gender advocate, Oluwaseun Ikusika, under her fast-growing initiative 1Inclusion4All, became a beacon of hope, unity, and empowerment. The theme “Fundraising for Pakistani Girls” echoed far beyond the venue, reminding the world that the fight for every girl’s right to education is both a global and personal mission.

Mayor Princess Bright, known for her advocacy for women’s leadership and youth development, spoke passionately about breaking cycles of inequality, drawing a standing ovation from guests that included Franco-British Council leaders, gender advocates, and educators.

Her words were beautifully complemented by the event’s convener, Oluwaseun Ikusika, whose quiet yet resolute leadership has inspired women and young people across continents. A UN contributor, Global Youth Ambassador, and Franco-British Local Leader, Oluwaseun has dedicated her career to justice, inclusion, and advocacy for women and children. Through her legal work in family law, she has helped over 300 women in the UK escape domestic violence, while her organization continues to impact schools across Europe and Africa through mentorship and awareness programs.

The fundraiser also featured Franco-British Council Local Leader Jamie Bitenyo Jones and several advocates for education and human rights.The fusion of the Mayor’s powerful message and Oluwaseun’s consistent advocacy created an atmosphere of inspiration and compassion, one that transcended borders with Canwest Media UK ensuring the impact of the night continues to resonate within and beyond the Nigerian and UK communities

This year’s celebration marks another milestone for 1Inclusion4All, following Oluwaseun’s recognition as one of the 100 Rising Nigerian Women in the UK and recipient of the Africa-Europe Rising Star Award during the UNGA80 SDG Conference. Her next initiative, a Women and Girls Conference in Pakistan later this year, promises to extend this message of hope even further, blending education, empowerment, and mental health awareness.