May Agbamuche-Mbu: The lawyer who broke barriers to lead INEC

By Omeiza Ajayi

On Tuesday, 7th October 2025, May Agbamuche-Mbu walked into the spotlight as the Acting Chairman of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, carrying with her more than just decades of legal experience.

She carried a story of grit, intellectual curiosity and a career marked by both public service and private sector excellence.

Born in Kano but hailed from Delta State, according to documents from INEC, May’s early journey began at St. Louis Secondary School before she made her way to the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), where she earned her Law degree in 1984.

A year later, she was called to the Nigerian Bar, setting the stage for what would become an illustrious legal career. But May’s ambitions stretched beyond Nigeria’s borders.

She pursued further training at the College of Law, London, where she qualified as a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales, and later earned an LLM in Commercial and Corporate Law from Queen Mary and Westfield College.

Two postgraduate programmes in International Dispute Resolution and International Business Law would further cement her as a global-minded professional.

Her expertise spans Alternative Dispute Resolution, a field in which she has distinguished herself as a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (UK), Nigeria branch, where she once served as Secretary.

These credentials positioned her as more than just a lawyer, but as a problem-solver adept at navigating the complex intersections of law, commerce, and governance.

May’s foray into public service has been equally impactful. Between 2010 and 2011, she was the sole solicitor on the Presidential Projects Assessment Committee PPAC, scrutinising unfinished public projects across Nigeria.

In 2016, she was tapped to serve on a Ministerial Committee tasked with charting a new roadmap for the solid minerals sector — a role that underscored her reputation as a trusted technocrat.

Beyond government, May built a strong profile in legal practice and the media. She served as Managing Partner of Norfolk Partners, a Lagos-based firm, while simultaneously editing THISDAY Lawyer, a widely followed weekly legal pullout.

Between 2014 and 2016, her “Legal Eagle” column produced 120 thought-provoking editorials that offered sharp legal analysis and fearless advocacy on national and international issues. Her voice became one of authority, pushing conversations around law, justice, and governance.

This blend of law, public service, and media gave May a unique edge when she was appointed as a National Commissioner of INEC in 2016.

Vanguard News