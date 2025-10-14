Maxtreme bridges creativity, commerce for Nigeria’s upcoming artistes

Leading force in the entertainment business, Maxtreme Inc., has concluded plans to empower Nigeria’s upcoming artistes and turn their creative passion into a sustainable and scalable business.

The organisation said this as it disclosed plans to host a Music Business Hangout on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, which will be supported by the British Council.

The organisation’svCo-founders, Marvel Umoh and Sampson Malachy, said it would be a robust platform for exploring new opportunities and collaboratively building the future of African music.

The platform, which started in 2019, has since educated over 5,000 African music creators, executives, and investors in Africa, North America, and Europe through its programs.

The event boasts a powerful lineup of industry experts who will share their insights and practical knowledge: Uwem Brown, a Marketing Lead in Music and Tech (formerly with Mdundo and Boomplay), Cera, an Award-winning media personality, host on 92.3 Inspiration FM, and A TownHall Different Podcast, Amanda Uzoagba, Head of Licensing West Africa, Mdundo, Uzor Daniel, Senior Manager, Operations, Sony Music Publishing (West/East Africa), Sony Music Publishing and Favour Godfrey, Creative Consultant.

Umoh said: “The African music scene is exploding globally, and this growth demands a sophisticated, connected business infrastructure. The Music Business Hangout is where the key players come together, not just to talk about the future, but to actively build it. We’re grateful for the support of the British Council in making this vision a reality.”

Malachy said: “Our goal is to equip every attendee with the practical tools and strategic network they need to turn their creative passion into a sustainable, scalable business. This year’s lineup of speakers brings unparalleled expertise across marketing, legal, and publishing—the core pillars of success in the modern music economy.”

The event, which will be held at the British Council, Ikoyi, Lagos, will start at 10 am West African Time.