Matawalle, Yari’s leadership attracting more PDP defectors to APC — Zamfara group

The Zamfara APC Youth Forum has hailed the defection of Honourable Maharazu Salisu Faru, member representing Maradun 2 Constituency in the Zamfara State House of Assembly, from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

The Forum described the move as a bold and patriotic decision inspired by the “visionary and unifying leadership” of Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle, and former governor, Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Abubakar Ibrahim Gusau, the group said the defection—alongside that of five PDP ward chairmen, several party executives and hundreds of supporters—proved that the APC remained the only credible political platform in Zamfara.

According to the Forum, the wave of defections from the PDP signified a “return of conscience” among Zamfara citizens disillusioned with Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration.

“What is happening today in Zamfara is not just politics—it is the return of conscience,” the statement said. “People are waking up to the reality that Dauda Lawal’s administration has failed to meet the hopes of citizens. Hon. Maharazu’s defection reflects the irresistible magnet of Matawalle’s and Yari’s political maturity and human-centred leadership.”

The Forum credited the growing appeal of the APC to the leadership culture instilled by Matawalle and Yari, noting that their “joint commitment to peace, unity and grassroots empowerment” remains unmatched in the state’s political history.

“Matawalle’s accessibility, humility and compassion for the ordinary man keep the APC family united and attractive,” the statement continued. “Senator Yari’s political wisdom and fatherly guidance continue to strengthen the party across all levels.”

It further criticised the PDP government for what it called elitist governance disconnected from the people.

The group assured all new entrants, including Hon. Faru, of equal treatment within the APC, promising that loyalty and commitment would be duly rewarded.

“As APC youths, we stand firmly behind our leaders—Dr Bello Matawalle and Senator Abdulaziz Yari—whose unity and sacrifices continue to keep our party strong and ready to reclaim Zamfara in 2027,” the statement concluded.