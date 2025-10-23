Matawalle receives 15 top PDP members into APC

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has received fifteen top members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Zamfara State who have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement on Thursday, the spokesperson of the APC in Zamfara, Malam Yusuf Idris Gusau, said the defectors were presented to the Minister in Abuja by the State APC Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Umar Danfulani, Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura, and former State APC Chairman, Lawal M. Liman.

Matawalle welcomed the new members, assuring them of equal treatment and opportunities within the party. He described their defection as “bold and timely,” given the growing popularity of the APC across Zamfara and Nigeria.

The Minister commended the state party leadership for its grassroots mobilisation efforts, which, he said, had strengthened the APC’s acceptability across the state. He added that the party remains united and focused on delivering welfare programmes to the people.

Presenting the defectors, State APC Chairman Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani said the fifteen key PDP officials, including state and zonal executives, joined the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Those who defected include PDP Youth Leader, Isiyaka M. Dabo; Zonal Treasurer, Zamfara West, Nasiru Mohammed Anka; Organising Secretary, Zamfara North, Junaidu Magaji Kiyawa; Assistant Organising Secretary, Zamfara West, Hon. Musa Halilu Faru; and PDP Zonal Secretary, Zamfara North, Lawali Aliyu Shinkafi. Others are Hajiya Rabi Bakura, Hajiya Amina Duniya, Bashar Mohammed Dogon Kade, and Rilwanu Bello.

Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura, who received the defectors on behalf of Senator Abdul’aziz Yari, said an elaborate ceremony will soon be held to formally welcome them. He noted that their defection would further strengthen the APC’s structure ahead of the 2027 elections.

Danfulani dismissed reports of internal crises in the APC, insisting that the party remains strong and united. He added, “With our recent victory in the state by-election and the calibre of people joining us, it is clear that APC will reclaim Zamfara in 2027.”

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Isiyaka M. Dabo said he left the PDP because it “favours only the rich,” noting that he was inspired by Senator Yari and Matawalle’s leadership. Hajiya Amina Duniya, a PDP member for 25 years, urged APC leaders to ensure fairness and pledged to mobilise more supporters.