MASSOB mobilizes Anambra residents for governorship election

By Dennis Agbo

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has announced that it has mobilized residents across Anambra State to actively participate in next month’s governorship election.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, the pro-Biafra group warned against attempts by individuals, especially those in the diaspora, to incite electoral boycotts or disrupt the democratic process in the South East.

MASSOB condemned online directives allegedly issued by diaspora-based agitators promoting sit-at-home orders and using pro-Biafra rhetoric to undermine elections in the region.

“Several times during elections in the South East, they come up with this deceitful narrative that sit-at-home enhances Biafra actualization,” Madu said. “But MASSOB has always countered and stopped them. This time, they will fail again.”

The group reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that the November 8 governorship election holds peacefully, noting that it had been mobilizing residents, including members of other pro-Biafra groups, to participate and support a credible, competent candidate “full of Igbo blood.”

“MASSOB has gone a long way in sensitizing residents to engage in the upcoming election. We also encourage the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to proceed without distraction,” Madu stated.

He emphasized that the decision to support electoral participation was driven by the broader interest of Ndigbo, adding that it does not signal a departure from MASSOB’s pursuit of Biafra self-determination.

The statement also highlighted the potential political and social instability that could result from an unfulfilled election, stressing that a peaceful, credible process is essential for Anambra’s progress and the region’s stability.

MASSOB urged voters to exercise their constitutional rights responsibly, assuring that the state’s political space “will never be left in a vacuum.”