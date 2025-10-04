Massive turnout as 8,000 singles gather for Harvesters prayer conference

By Ephraim Oseji

No fewer than 8000 individuals have attended Harvesters International Christian Centre Singles Conference held in Lagos.

The event themed: ‘Singles Prayers and Connect Conference,’ was described by those present as more than just a gathering.

It was a powerful movement where faith met destiny, emotional healings, prayers ignited breakthroughs, and singles found not only community but divine clarity for their future.

From passionate worship and prophetic declarations to heartfelt prayers for marriages, emotional healings, and relationships, attendees encountered a renewed sense of purpose. Testimonies have already begun to pour in — from restored hope and answered prayers to life-changing encounters with God’s presence.

Speaking at the event, Pastor Bolaji Idowu, said: “Part of our vision at Harvesters International is to change lives, and one key area is marital settlement for many young adults who are believing in God for breakthrough in this area. Singles are not left behind in God’s agenda — He has a purpose, and tonight, destinies were realigned.”

The atmosphere was electrifying, with testimonies already flooding in. Attendees shared stories of restored faith, answered prayers, and newfound hope for relationships and marriage.

One participant said: “I’m thrilled I didn’t miss this opportunity. I stumbled upon the program and truly felt God’s presence, which was an incredible experience. I’m looking forward to returning and sharing my amazing testimonies. I’d like to extend my gratitude to the coordinators for their dedication. This community is exactly what I need right now.”

The conference also featured opportunities for networking and building meaningful connections, reinforcing Harvesters’ commitment to creating a safe space where singles can thrive spiritually, emotionally, and socially.