Mascot Uzor Kalu declares for Abia 2027 governorship, promises inclusive, transparent leadership

Former Chief of Staff to the Abia State Governor, Sir Mascot Uzor Kalu, has formally declared his intention to contest the 2027 governorship election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), pledging to build a government that works for all Abians, especially the underserved at the grassroots level.

In a declaration speech delivered with passion and conviction in Umuahia, Abia State, on Saturday 25th October 2025, Kalu emphasised the need for a new era of governance anchored on unity, transparency, and grassroots empowerment. Reflecting on his decision not to contest the outcome of the 2023 gubernatorial election, Kalu said, “Though there were irregularities, I congratulated the winner because the people demanded change. I chose not to go to court, allowing the administration space to govern. But today, Abia deserves more progress, more inclusivity, and more truth in governance.”

Kalu, who described himself as a frontline candidate in 2023, noted that while some progress has been made under the current administration, the delivery has not matched the campaign promises made to the people.

Outlining his agenda, the APC chieftain promised to lead a people-focused government rooted in equity, transparency, and economic development. His core pledges include:

Full implementation of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda at the grassroots

Opening state government financial systems to public scrutiny

Ensuring civil servants and pensioners are treated with dignity and paid promptly

-Creating job-driven economic programmes, especially targeting Abia’s youth

Strengthening local government autonomy by publishing and releasing LG allocations in full

Sustaining and improving existing capital projects while launching human capacity development initiatives

Citing Abia’s staggering unemployment rate of over 62%—nearly double the national average—Kalu declared it was unacceptable for the state to ignore the urgency of economic revitalisation.

“Our journey is not politics as usual. It is a call to restore empathy to leadership and give every Abian a reason to believe again,” he said.

Kalu invited party loyalists, progressives across political divides, and non-indigenes alike to join his campaign to reposition Abia under the APC.

He stressed that his movement transcends politics and is anchored on faith and resilience, quoting Saint Teresa of Avila:

“Let nothing disturb you; let nothing frighten you. God never changes. Whoever has God lacks nothing.”

He ended his declaration with a bold rallying cry for action:

“Let us build an Abia that works for all of us, not just some of us.”

The campaign slogan unveiled at the end of his address was:

“Onye rụọ, orie! Arutu uzu, arutu afọ!!” (Translation: He who works, eats! When the barn is full, so is the stomach!)

With prayers for the success of APC, Abia State, and Nigeria, Kalu’s speech officially signalled the beginning of what political observers say could be a defining contest on the road to Abia 2027.